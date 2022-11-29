Advertisement
Aima Baig stuns everyone with her new K-Pop look

Aima Baig has always captivated her fans with her beautiful appearance and impeccable fashion sense. She has been part of this industry since 2015 but has earned a huge appreciation, a lot of respect, and love in such a short time.

She is known for her popular songs like Befikriyan, Ehl e Dil, Kaif o Suroor, Lafzon Main Kharabi Thi, Hone Do, Yunhi Rastai Mein, Item Number, Chan Way, Sajna Door, Be Adab Be Mulahiza, and many more.

Recently, the Malang singer treated her fans with her unique K-Pop look by wearing a funky jacket with black fitted shiny pants and she looked absolutely cute in this outfit.

With a choker on her neck and bangs hair cut Aima looked super cute in this new look:

Have a look at her pictures:

Earlier, Aima was in hot water by the girlfriend of model Qes Ahmed said that Aima Baig cheated on her ex-boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri with him.

After that, Taloula Mair accused him of having an extramarital affair with Nimra Khan. She responded,  “I wouldn’t be surprised about it because he was cheating on me with her last year even before Aima Baig and then it was Aima Baig, so it makes sense that he ran back to her, it’s obvious that he had to run back to her as last option and exploit her, although he doesn’t like her, even his family bitches about her.” when a fan revealed that Qes Ahmed is dating Pakistani actress Nimra Khan and has even In her Instagram story, Taloula said these things. Dialogue Pakistan reported the news.

According to her most recent stories, Nimra Khan, an actress, hasn’t hurt her in any way, so there’s no need to criticize her; just give the girl a break, she said, adding that no one can tell you what to do when you’re in love because you’ll just go ahead and do it. She described Qes Ahmed as being toxic. Here are a couple screenshots from her article where she claimed not to have a problem with Nimra Khan, but in her question-and-answer session, she did warn her about a poisonous man.

