Aiman and Minal latest pictures from their birthday trip to Dubai

Aiman Khan and Minal Khan are two endearing Pakistani celebrity sisters who are adored by millions of their fans. The two stunning celebrity sisters adore their incredible family and constantly choose to spend time with them. The twin sisters like taking their family to beautiful places. They both update their followers about their opulent traveling dairies.

The sisters are currently in Dubai; they arrived on November 20. While there, they celebrated their birthdays and had a nice meal with their relatives. They conducted some shootings in Dubai as well. Aiman Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, and Muneeb Butt all shared photos today.

Minal and Aiman celebrate their birthdays today. Both the starlets always celebrate their big day together, and their families make them feel special.

Take a look at their Dubai Getaway here!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read Minal Khan and Aiman Khan celebrate birthday with their family Aiman and Minal Khan are the most popular sister duo, and these...