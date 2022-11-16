Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Aaradhya on 11th birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes Aaradhya her 11th birthday.

Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan welcomed their only child, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Former Miss World always make sure that her young kid never misses her mother’s presence.

Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s only child, has a loving mother in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The popular actress and former Miss World always make sure that her young kid never misses her mother’s presence. Aishwarya frequently has Aaradhya with her at her photo shoots and fashion exhibitions. Aishwarya wrote a sweet birthday message for her beloved daughter Aaradhya on her official Instagram page on Wednesday, November 16, the occasion of her 11th birthday.

Aaradhya Bachchan’s mother posted a beautiful message on her official Instagram account in honor of the occasion of her 11th birthday. In her birthday message to her young daughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “MY LOVE… MY LIFE… I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA.” Aishwarya also included a sweet photo of her and Aaradhya in the post, showing the mother-daughter pair cuddling. Aaradhya is currently receiving birthday greetings from the Ponniyin Selvan actress’s fans and followers on her post.

After a brief courtship, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan got married in April 2007. On November 16, 2011, the beloved Indian film couple gave birth to their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who would become their only child. The mother and daughter have a close relationship and are frequently seen together in public settings. It’s interesting to note that Aaradhya was present at the Ponniyin Selvan filming location, where she even had the chance to appear in one of the scenes under the direction of director Mani Ratnam.

Front of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s career

With the newly released hit Ponniyin Selvan I, the former Miss World had a stunning film comeback. Aishwarya plays the main antagonist Nandini in the Mani Ratnam film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name. The renowned actress received acclaim for her portrayal as Nandini, a Nandini driven by retribution, in the multi-starrer. In April 2023, the franchise’s second film is expected to be released in theaters.

