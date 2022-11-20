Advertisement
  Aishwarya Rai pens birthday wish for his late father, share pic with Aaradhya
On the occasion of the anniversary of her father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth, Aishwarya Rai published a post in his honor. The actress uploaded a photo of herself and her daughter Aaradhya standing in front of the actor’s portrait in their home. Additionally, Aishwarya penned a brief birthday greeting for him. Additionally, see Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan throw Aaradhya’s birthday celebration.

Aishwarya shared the image of her and Aaradhya dressed in white and wrote, “Prayers and Love in Remembrance. Happy Birthday, dearest darling Daddyyy-Ajjaaa. Love Love and more Love Always. God Bless.”

 

“Happy birthday to you dad God is good and blessed,” a fan commented on the post. Others left him well-wishes in the comments area as well.

Aaradhya turned 11 on November 16, and the day before, Aishwarya and her husband Abhishek Bachchan organized a party for her. Following the party, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted helping her mother, Vrinda Rai, to the car before bidding her farewell. As she bid her farewell, she also offered her a hug and a kiss on the cheek. Before she left, Aishwarya was heard saying Vrinda Rai, “Let me know when you arrive.”

Aishwarya is currently enjoying the success of her historical drama Ponniyin Selvan I at the box office and the positive feedback she is receiving for her role. Aishwarya plays two characters in the movie, the first of which is Nandini, who is Aditha Karikalan’s love interest and the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. The other is Mandakini Devi, the mute mother of Nandini. Along with Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, the Mani Ratnam movie also starred those actors. In all languages, the movie has amassed over 500 crores in international box office revenue.

