Ajay Devgn & crew set for Drishyam 3? Abhishek Pathak reveals details

Abhishek Pathak reveals details about Drishyam 3.

Drishyam 2 is currently being prepared for release by Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

The movie also features Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

Advertisement

Drishyam 2 is currently being prepared for release by Ajay Devgn and Tabu. The movie, which was directed by Abhishek Pathak, also features Shriya Saran and Ishita Dutta.

This time, the producers expanded the cast by bringing in Akshaye Khanna. Everyone is quite thrilled about the recently released trailer. It is an official remake of the 2021 Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 starring Mohanlal. Abhishek Pathak, the director, recently opened out to Pinkvilla about the potential for a third instalment. He also discussed working with Ajay and including Akshaye’s role in the movie.

Abhishek was asked about Drishyam 3 and whether he intended to make it soon given the buzz surrounding it during the interview. He clarified that nothing is occurring right now. He also discussed the original movie, which was released seven years later.

When Abhishek said, “Even though there is talk, nothing is actually occurring right now. The writing of it will require some time. It took them seven years. If we come up with anything, it will take us a few years. The movie was just finished last year. As a franchise, I don’t believe anyone should rush to create Drishyam. It’s a company that requires a stunning screenplay. I don’t think anyone will succeed until they understand it. Jeethu Joseph wrote a tale and a screenplay that are both quite sophisticated. I believe he will succeed big time once more. He is really smart.”

The crowd anticipates seeing the criminal thriller on the large screen with interest. The advance booking process has already started, and it is off to a fast start. On November 18, the movie is scheduled to open in theaters.

Also Read Release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is round corner, Abhishek Pathak Release of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 is a round corner, Abhishek Pathak....