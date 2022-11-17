Ajay Devgn said Nysa has still not decided if she wants to join industry

Ajay Devgn answered a question about whether he would direct a movie for his daughter Nysa Devgn if she wanted to act. Ajay said that she hasn’t decided if she wants to be in the movies or not.

When asked if he would direct a movie for Nysa if she wanted to be an actress, Ajay said, “My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.”

This isn’t the first time Ajay has talked about Nysa’s career choices. In August of this year, there were rumors that she would make her debut in Bollywood. Ajay told Bollywood media, “She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her.”

He also said that people shouldn’t make assumptions about Nysa’s career because it will be “Nysa’s decision all the way.” In another interview with Film Companion from earlier this year, he also said that she has “shown no interest” so far.

The most recent movie Ajay appeared in featured Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. In preparation for the release of Drishyam 2, the Hindi version of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 2, he is in full swing.

Advertisement

Also Read Ajay Devgn & crew set for Drishyam 3? Abhishek Pathak reveals details Abhishek Pathak reveals details about Drishyam 3. Drishyam 2 is currently being...