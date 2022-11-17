Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Ajay Devgn said Nysa has still not decided if she wants to join industry
Ajay Devgn said Nysa has still not decided if she wants to join industry

Ajay Devgn said Nysa has still not decided if she wants to join industry

Articles
Advertisement
Ajay Devgn said Nysa has still not decided if she wants to join industry

Ajay Devgn said Nysa has still not decided if she wants to join industry

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn answered a question about whether he would direct a movie for his daughter Nysa Devgn if she wanted to act. Ajay said that she hasn’t decided if she wants to be in the movies or not.

When asked if he would direct a movie for Nysa if she wanted to be an actress, Ajay said, “My daughter has not mentioned to me (at least yet) that she wishes to join the movies. So, everything else is hypothetical.”

This isn’t the first time Ajay has talked about Nysa’s career choices. In August of this year, there were rumors that she would make her debut in Bollywood. Ajay told Bollywood media, “She is just a teenager. She hasn’t told Kajol or me what her final career choice would be. As of now, she is studying overseas. If she decides to pursue a career in the film industry, it will be her choice. As parents, we will always support her.”

He also said that people shouldn’t make assumptions about Nysa’s career because it will be “Nysa’s decision all the way.” In another interview with Film Companion from earlier this year, he also said that she has “shown no interest” so far.

The most recent movie Ajay appeared in featured Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. In preparation for the release of Drishyam 2, the Hindi version of Mohanlal’s Malayalam film Drishyam 2, he is in full swing.

Advertisement

Also Read

Ajay Devgn & crew set for Drishyam 3? Abhishek Pathak reveals details
Ajay Devgn & crew set for Drishyam 3? Abhishek Pathak reveals details

Abhishek Pathak reveals details about Drishyam 3. Drishyam 2 is currently being...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Deepika Padukone or Katrina Kaif - Who looks more attractive in a pantsuit?
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Rakul Preet Singh Glows In A Peach Coloured Maxi Dress
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Milan Fashion Week - Emma Roberts exudes elegance in an icy-blue satin outfit
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Arsalan Naseer, Ameer Gillani, and Mawra Hocane collaborating on an upcoming project
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Pictures - Saba Faisal And Seemi Pasha Performed Umrah
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
Kamran Akmal Discusses About Difficult Days & Controversies of Umar Akmal
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story