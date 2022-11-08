Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working in more big films

Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working in more big films

Articles
Advertisement
Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working in more big films

Akshay Kumar is fed up of people criticizing for working too much

Advertisement
  • Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working on more big films.
  • Khiladi is working to bring back: Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana.
  • The goal is to resurrect the three franchises and significantly increase Hindi filmgoers again.
Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is changing his working approach by committing to two hero projects and larger theatrical outings coming forward.

Khiladi is working closely with Firoz Nadiadwala to bring back three of his most beloved franchises: Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana.

“Akshay Kumar and comedy have proven to be a lethal combination over the years, and the actor has created some of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable characters in this genre that have also influenced pop culture.

Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome are three of his many adored characters. He will be going back to these characters in Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3 in 2023.

The projects have been in the news for a long, but now that Akshay and his team have taken on the duty of reviving these projects and providing the audience with limitless amusement, things are finally moving in the right path. “Over the past month, Akshay and Firoz have met numerous times to set everything up for these initiatives.

The goal is to resurrect the three franchises and significantly increase Hindi filmgoers again. The three movies are appropriate post-covid material that will genuinely excite the viewers. The negotiations with three eminent directors are ongoing (we will have more to say about this soon), and one of the three projects is expected to receive a formal announcement soon, the insider continued. Anand Pandit is working with Firoz on the franchisees as well.

Advertisement

In addition to Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3, Akshay is also planning to start work on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Jolly LLB 2 with Arshad Warsi, and Housefull 4 with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol within the next two years. For more developments.

Also Read

Here’s when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film will start filming
Here’s when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s film will start filming

"Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" will go on the floors next year in...

Advertisement

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he still has abs in Pathaan
Fan asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he still has abs in Pathaan
Vidya Balan Shares A Funny Video of Herself Wearing Printed Outfit
Vidya Balan Shares A Funny Video of Herself Wearing Printed Outfit
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in
Anthony Mackie talks about portraying humane hero in "Captain America"
Kiefer Sutherland to play disgraced cop in 'The Winter Kills'
Kiefer Sutherland to play disgraced cop in 'The Winter Kills'
Kiara and Sidharth have shared their mehendi photos
Kiara and Sidharth have shared their mehendi photos
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
Throwback: Alizeh Shah gives flying kiss in bold dress
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story