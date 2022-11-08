Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working in more big films

Akshay Kumar is fed up of people criticizing for working too much

Akshay Kumar changed his workflow by working on more big films.

Khiladi is working to bring back: Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana.

The goal is to resurrect the three franchises and significantly increase Hindi filmgoers again.

Akshay Kumar is changing his working approach by committing to two hero projects and larger theatrical outings coming forward.

Khiladi is working closely with Firoz Nadiadwala to bring back three of his most beloved franchises: Hera Pheri, Welcome, and Awara Pagal Deewana.

“Akshay Kumar and comedy have proven to be a lethal combination over the years, and the actor has created some of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable characters in this genre that have also influenced pop culture.

Raju from Hera Pheri, Guru Gulab Khatri from Awara Pagal Deewana, and Rajiv from Welcome are three of his many adored characters. He will be going back to these characters in Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3 in 2023.

The projects have been in the news for a long, but now that Akshay and his team have taken on the duty of reviving these projects and providing the audience with limitless amusement, things are finally moving in the right path. “Over the past month, Akshay and Firoz have met numerous times to set everything up for these initiatives.

The goal is to resurrect the three franchises and significantly increase Hindi filmgoers again. The three movies are appropriate post-covid material that will genuinely excite the viewers. The negotiations with three eminent directors are ongoing (we will have more to say about this soon), and one of the three projects is expected to receive a formal announcement soon, the insider continued. Anand Pandit is working with Firoz on the franchisees as well.

In addition to Hera Pheri 3, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and Welcome 3, Akshay is also planning to start work on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff, Jolly LLB 2 with Arshad Warsi, and Housefull 4 with Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Bobby Deol within the next two years. For more developments.

