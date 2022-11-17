Akshay Kumar picks up Twinkle Khanna from university

When her husband, Akshay Kumar, came to visit her at her university in London, Twinkle Khanna felt like she was still in her teens. She said that he came to see what she was doing at the school where Twinkle was getting her master’s degree in fiction writing. She went to Goldsmiths, the University of London, which is a very good school.

Twinkle wrote, “What’s it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it’s a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils.”

“And I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband come to pick me up from uni 🙂 Drop a if you also believe that it’s never too late to do anything at all.”

