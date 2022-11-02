Advertisement
Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film

Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film

Articles
Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film

Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film

  • Akshay Kumar is one of the most busy actors in Bollywood, and he has a huge list of projects coming up.
  • In the upcoming Marathi movie Veer Daudale Saat, the well-known actor will try his hand at Marathi cinema for the first time.
  • Akshay Kumar will play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the great ruler of the Maratha Empire, in this highly anticipated project, which will be led by veteran actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar.
Bollywood’s busiest actor, Akshay Kumar, has several upcoming projects. The famous actor will debut in Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat. In this highly awaited production, experienced actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar will helm Akshay Kumar as Maratha Empire ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today’s epic play Muhurat celebration in Mumbai heralded Akshay’s major Marathi debut.

Akshay Kumar on playing Chhatrapati Shivaji in Veer Daudale Saat
The movie “Veer Daudale Saat,” which Mahesh Manjrekar is directing, is about the seven Maratha officers of Swarajya who were put in charge by Chhatrapati Shivaji. Akshay Kumar is very excited to play the historical figure in his first Marathi movie. He said, “It is an honour to play this role. It’s a big deal to play a character with such a long history. It makes me feel so good to be in this role. It will be a dream come true for me to play that part.”

Why Mahesh Majrekar cast Akshay Kumar
The thrilled veteran actor and director explained why he selected Akshay Kumar. “The Hindu King should be Akshay Kumar. He fits the role.” The awaited film will debut on Diwali 2023.

Akshay Kumar working

Audiences gave Ram Setu mixed reviews. He’ll appear in Sudha Kongara’s Bollywood adaptation of Soorarai Pottru. Selfiee, starring Emraan Hashmi, is a remake of Driving License.

