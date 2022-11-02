Akshay Kumar to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Marathi film

Akshay Kumar is one of the most busy actors in Bollywood, and he has a huge list of projects coming up.

Bollywood’s busiest actor, Akshay Kumar, has several upcoming projects. The famous actor will debut in Marathi film Veer Daudale Saat. In this highly awaited production, experienced actor and director Mahesh Manjrekar will helm Akshay Kumar as Maratha Empire ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Today’s epic play Muhurat celebration in Mumbai heralded Akshay’s major Marathi debut.

Akshay Kumar on playing Chhatrapati Shivaji in Veer Daudale Saat

The movie “Veer Daudale Saat,” which Mahesh Manjrekar is directing, is about the seven Maratha officers of Swarajya who were put in charge by Chhatrapati Shivaji. Akshay Kumar is very excited to play the historical figure in his first Marathi movie. He said, “It is an honour to play this role. It’s a big deal to play a character with such a long history. It makes me feel so good to be in this role. It will be a dream come true for me to play that part.”

Why Mahesh Majrekar cast Akshay Kumar

The thrilled veteran actor and director explained why he selected Akshay Kumar. “The Hindu King should be Akshay Kumar. He fits the role.” The awaited film will debut on Diwali 2023.

