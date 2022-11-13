Akshay Kumar wants to ‘lower his price by 30-40%’ “Audience has limited money”

Akshay Kumar has become one of the first Bollywood stars to address this.

The actor admitted that the film industry needs to ‘dismantle’ the existing system.

He emphasized the need to lower the cost of movie outings.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is one of the first Bollywood stars to talk about how much it costs to go to the movies in India right now. The actor recently said Leadrship Summit that the film industry needs to “dismantle” the current system and “start over” if it wants to win back audiences. He stressed how important it was to lower the cost of going to the movies and said that he would also like to lower his fees for that.

On the final day of HTLS 2022 on Saturday, Akshay and fellow actor Ram Charan took part in a discussion about movies. Akshay discussed what the business is doing incorrectly while explaining why Hindi films haven’t been performing well at the box office in the last year or so. What’s occurring, in my opinion, is that things have shifted, He said, “What is happening, as per me, is that things have changed. Audience wants something different. This is what we should think that we should sit down and try to give them that. It is our fault not the audience fault that they are not coming. We have to give them what they want. That is what we have to rethink. We have to dismantle what we have made and start all over again. Think what kind of cinema they would want to see. I want to start completely differently. And that is what I have started doing also. What has happened during the pandemic is that their choices have changed rapidly.”

He continued by discussing what the industry can do to lower the price of a movie outing. “There are so many other things that need to be done and not just by the actors but the producers and theatres as well. I’ll tell you I want to bring down my prices by 30-40%. Theatres need to understand that it’s recession time also. The audience has a limited amount of money to spend on entertainment. You cannot be spending so much on it. Everything has to change,” he said, adding, ““And it’s not just the theatres. We have to work on the cost of me, the cost of making the film. Everything needs to be addressed.”