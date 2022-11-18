Al Roker was hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs

The NBC meteorologist has been absent from the “Today” show.

Al Roker disclosed he had been admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his lung and leg, after raising questions about his absence from the “Today” show.

The meteorologist wrote in the caption of a Friday Instagram picture of roses and an NBC News mug, “So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been.”

He added, “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs,” “After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” the patient said.

In closing, the 68-year-old thanked his supporters for their “well-wishes and prayers” and said, “Hope to see you soon. Enjoy your weekends, everyone.

In the comments, Roker’s coworkers expressed their solidarity.

Savannah Guthrie wrote, “You’re the strongest person we know. We miss you and will see you soon!! ”

“Love you brother…can’t wait to have you back!” Craig Melvin commented.

Dylan Dreyer adding, “Love you Al and praying every day for a speedy recovery!”

“Al Roker– hurry back to us… counting the days xoxoxo,” as for Hoda Kotb, she wrote.

Two years have passed since Roker revealed to viewers that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In November 2020, he stated, “The good news is we detected it early, the not so wonderful news is it’s a little aggressive so I’m going to be taking some time off to take care of this.”

Roker continued, “I don’t want people thinking, ‘Poor Al’ because I’m going to be OK.” He expressed his desire to return in two weeks following surgery.

The Daytime Emmy winner praised about the “great medical care” he received upon his return later that same month.

