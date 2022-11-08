Alanis Morissette bailed on Carly Simon Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute

Alanis Morissette bailed on Carly Simon’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame tribute.

Morissette discussed her last-minute cancellation..

Rodrigo sang her own interpretation of Simon’s 1972 classic as the event continued.

Advertisement

We’re informed that Alanis Morissette postponed her appearance at the 37th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles until the very last minute.

The “You Oughta Know” singer was supposed to perform Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain” with Olivia Rodrigo, but an insider informed that she “bowed out last minute” following practice on Friday.

The insider stated, “When she went through it for the first time with Olivia, it felt like they weren’t ready.

Jimmy Ryan, the guitarist for Simon, revealed last month that Morissette would be playing in a since-deleted Facebook post. But she was never formally recognized as one of the performers by the Hall of Fame.

Our insider revealed that during Friday’s dress rehearsal, organizers learned that Morissette “had chosen not to perform.”

In a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, Morissette discussed her last-minute cancellation. She began the post by praising Simon, Rodrigo, and all the other “wonderful people and artists” who attended the event.

Advertisement

I have tolerated a lot of condescension and disrespectfulness, reduction, dismissiveness, contract-breeding, unsupportiveness, exploitation and psychological violence (and more) throughout my career, the author wrote. “I have spent decades in an industry that is rife with an overarching anti-woman sentiment.”

“I put up with it because I wouldn’t let anything get in the way of my relationships with people I care about and identify with. I have endured more times than I can recall in order to serve and connect with people, which is what I live for. In any profession around the world, it’s difficult to avoid being impacted, but Hollywood is infamous for its disregard for the feminine in all of us.

She stated, “There is no reason for me to spend time in an environment that lowers women at this moment in my life.”

“Throughout my life, I have worked on production teams with people of various genders, and I have had countless amazing encounters. Many, and very enjoyable,” she said. “There is nothing greater than a varied group of people working together on a common goal. I’ll keep wearing bells and entering those settings.

Rodrigo sang her own interpretation of Simon’s 1972 classic as the event continued. She kicked ass, according to a second insider who was there at the ceremony, which will air on HBO on November 19. ”

Due to the recent deaths of her sisters, who both passed away from cancer last month, Sara Bareilles also paid tribute to Simon by singing the 1977 ballad and James Bond theme, “Nobody Does It Better.” Simon was unable to attend the performance. In her place, Bareilles accepted the prize.

Advertisement

Rock musician John Mellencamp assisted in inducting his longtime attorney Allen Grubman during the ceremony as well. As “silence is complicity,” the “Hurts So Good” singer urged the crowd to speak out against anti-Semitism.

During their conversation prior to the address, Mellencamp reportedly said to Grubman, “I’m not going to tell you what I’m going to say in a few minutes, but it needs to be spoken and it’s going to get people’s attention all around the world,” according to a second insider.

While everything was going on, Pink, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile, and Rodrigo were all drooling over country great Dolly Parton backstage.

Before the show, they were “fangirling over her,” and following a group shot, each of the artists took a personal photo with Dolly, according to our first informant.

The ceremony was attended by Janet Jackson, who was inducted in 2019. She remarked in her address that she was there to honor “my extended brothers and closest artistic colleagues, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.” Jackson recreated the appearance of their 1986 track, “Control,” as a tribute to their joint debut album.

Also Read Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as inspiration behind her songs Halsey credits Alanis Morissette as the inspiration behind her songs. The singer...