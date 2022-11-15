On Thursday, a judge in Connecticut told Infowars founder Alex Jones and his company to pay the families of eight people who died in the Sandy Hook shooting an extra $473 million.

Jones was sued by the families of the 20 children and 6 teachers who were killed in the 2012 shooting at an elementary school in Newtown, Conn., and by an FBI agent who was there to help.

The aim, according to Pattis, is to give you a big debt that has never been experienced by either a private individual or a non-corporation. He said, “This historic verdict remains susceptible.

Pattis expressed his opposition to the Thursday’s order in a different statement to The Post.

“This new choice is ridiculous. “It makes our work on appeal simpler,” said Pattis.

The parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim received almost $50 million from a Texas jury in a separate defamation lawsuit, although the real amount will likely be less due to state tort claim limits.

According to Jones, the 2012 elementary school massacre was staged in order to have weapons taken away. This happened within a few hours after the shooting. Additionally, he said that the deceased’s parents were actresses. He continued to claim that the massacre was a hoax for many years.

