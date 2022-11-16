Alexander Skarsgard expecting first child with Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgard and his rumored girlfriend Tuva Novotny were spotted together in New York City.

The Big Little Lies actor held a newborn as Tuva pushed a stroller.

At the Swedish Elle Awards in April, Tuva appeared to show off a baby bump.

Alexander Skarsgard and his rumored girlfriend Tuva Novotny were photographed having dinner with friends in New York City on November 14.

According to the UK news channel, the Big Little Lies actor held a newborn as Tuva, 42, pushing a stroller.

The rumored couple did not announce a pregnancy or provide any information about the child.

At the Swedish Elle Awards in April, Tuva appeared to reveal a baby bump, fueling rumors of her pregnancy.

Skarsgard and Tuva starred in the long-awaited third season of the Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier’s horror series The Kingdom.

The pair has neither confirmed their connection nor responded to rumors that they are expecting a kid.

