Alexander Skarsgard expecting first child with Tuva Novotny

Alexander Skarsgård will direct and star in ‘The Pack’
Alexander Skarsgård to star in The Pack. Production on the psychological thriller...
Alexander Skarsgard and his rumored girlfriend Tuva Novotny were photographed having dinner with friends in New York City on November 14.
According to the UK news channel, the Big Little Lies actor held a newborn as Tuva, 42, pushing a stroller.
The rumored couple did not announce a pregnancy or provide any information about the child.
At the Swedish Elle Awards in April, Tuva appeared to reveal a baby bump, fueling rumors of her pregnancy.
Skarsgard and Tuva starred in the long-awaited third season of the Danish filmmaker Lars von Trier’s horror series The Kingdom.
The pair has neither confirmed their connection nor responded to rumors that they are expecting a kid.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.