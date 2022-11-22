Ali Zafar breaks stereotypes as he cuts onions with teary eyes

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar gave his millions of fans around the world a treat on Tuesday when he released a new fun-filled video.

Taking to his Instagram he shared a hilarious video from his kitchen.

In the video, Ali can be seen crying while cutting onions. He captioned his video with, “Men can cry too #breakingstereotypes.”

Have a look:

His video is much liked by his fans. One fan wrote in the comment, “Actually he is a hardworking person.”

Earlier this year, the Teefa in Trouble actor shared a similar video of Madhuri performing a voiceover to his songs, with the caption, ‘Queen for a reason. He also stated that she was his childhood crush.

