Ali Zafar breaks stereotypes as he cuts onions with teary eyes

Ali Zafar’s funfilled video makes round on internet
Ali Zafar, a well-known Pakistani singer, gave his millions of fans around...
Pakistani singer Ali Zafar gave his millions of fans around the world a treat on Tuesday when he released a new fun-filled video.
Taking to his Instagram he shared a hilarious video from his kitchen.
In the video, Ali can be seen crying while cutting onions. He captioned his video with, “Men can cry too #breakingstereotypes.”
Have a look:
His video is much liked by his fans. One fan wrote in the comment, “Actually he is a hardworking person.”
Earlier this year, the Teefa in Trouble actor shared a similar video of Madhuri performing a voiceover to his songs, with the caption, ‘Queen for a reason. He also stated that she was his childhood crush.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.