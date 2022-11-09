Ali Zafar reacts to criticism on brother for his new look

Ali Zafar is a Pakistani singer, model, actor, producer, and screenwriter Zafar started out on Pakistani television before becoming a popular musician. Later, he also became successful in Bollywood, and his success encouraged many Pakistani actors to try their luck in Hindi movies.

Danyal Zafar, his brother, has also tried his hand at music and acting, and he has made a lot of young fans. Danyal just gave himself a new look by dying his hair burgundy. Danyal Zafar showed off his style, which got him a lot of negative feedback. People told him that he didn’t look like a man. Danyal Zafar also talked about the bad things people said about his story.

Ali Zafar has now said what he thinks about these criticisms and what he thinks about his new look. In his statement, he talked about the strict rules of “mardangi”

Here is what Ali Zafar’s fans think about his statement, and many of them think he shouldn’t try to force others to agree with him. Many also think the look is just simply bad and should not be defended.

