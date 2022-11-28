Advertisement
  Alia Bhatt picks unseen wedding photos for sister Shaheen's birthday
Alia Bhatt surprised her sister Shaheen Bhatt with a post about how much she appreciated her on her birthday. Alia posted a couple of their new wedding pictures and said that Shaheen was the “best person.”

In the first photo, the two sisters are enjoying a special moment together. They held hands and brushed their noses against each other. It was almost like an Eskimo kiss. In the next one, they struck a similar pose during Alia and Ranbir’s mehendi ceremony.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday to the BEST person ever .. my sweetie .. my little melon smiggle pop I love you so much that no amount of cute – mushy – sweet sounding words will ever be enough Okay bye calling you in one hour.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Also Read

Alia Bhatt celebrated 6 years of Dear Zindagi
Alia Bhatt celebrated 6 years of Dear Zindagi

Alia has been enjoying her maternity leave. She uploaded a balcony photo...

 

Next Story