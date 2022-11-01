Aliza Sultan brother talks to media about case against Feroze Khan 

Feroze Khan and Syeda Aliza Sultan’s divorce gained attention when Aliza Sultan announced her separation on social media and accused Feroze Khan, an actor, of abusing her.

Aliza’s brother Ahsan Raza spoke to the media for the first time today following the hearing of Feroze Khan’s complaint against ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan. First of all, Ahsan grieved that Feroze Khan’s legal team was claiming that the documents and proof were fraudulent. He asserted that it is incorrect for Feroz and his lawyers to claim that the documents are false; we have plenty of photos and documents that we do not wish to display, and we did not wish to display earlier photos either, but they were forced to be made public because they were contained in a court document.

He said, “the lawyers are saying that the pictures are of an eye allergy, well, in eye allergy, eye doesn’t swell, also, they are not talking about the forensic of the pictures. He said, “there are many pictures of Aliza which they have as the evidence.”

He also said that “the court didn’t even discuss about the abuse, he said that they will be providing further evidences.”

The lawyer of Aliza said, “Aliza has no objection about her children to meet their father but due to abuse on the mother, the children are terrified. However, the court has allowed to meet.”

It should be noted that Feroze Khan has disputed the accusations and has launched a second lawsuit against his former wife Aliza Sultan in response to them.

