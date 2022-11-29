Alizeh Shah shares her no-makeup sun kissed selfies

Alizeh Shah flaunts her killer beauty in latest pictures
Alizeh Shah is a Pakistani actor and model and is unquestionably born...
Alizeh Shah is one of the best actresses and models in Pakistan. She started out as a new actress on TV, but in just a few years, she has become Pakistan’s best-known actress. And there’s no doubt that this girl has amazing acting skills that make it easy for her to play both positive and negative roles.
The Ehd-e-Wafaa star mesmerized her fans once more with her fresh photos. Shah’s most recent photo gallery is trending on social media sites.
Recently, Alizeh shared her no-makeup pictures on Instagram.
Alizeh looks stunning in the pictures wearing a white sleeveless shirt and hair tied up in a messy bun.
On the work front, Alizeh is currently working on the ongoing drama serial “Taqdeer.”
