Alizeh Shah shares her no-makeup sun kissed selfies

Alizeh Shah is one of the best actresses and models in Pakistan. She started out as a new actress on TV, but in just a few years, she has become Pakistan’s best-known actress. And there’s no doubt that this girl has amazing acting skills that make it easy for her to play both positive and negative roles.

The Ehd-e-Wafaa star mesmerized her fans once more with her fresh photos. Shah’s most recent photo gallery is trending on social media sites.

Recently, Alizeh shared her no-makeup pictures on Instagram.

Alizeh looks stunning in the pictures wearing a white sleeveless shirt and hair tied up in a messy bun.

On the work front, Alizeh is currently working on the ongoing drama serial “Taqdeer.”

