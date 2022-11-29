Amanda Holden looks gorgeous as she leaves Global Radio studios

Advertisement
Amanda Holden – Dailymail

  • Amanda, 51, wore an edgy winter ensemble with a patterned knit dress and black boots.
  • Britain’s Got Talent judge let her blonde hair loose, and went for pink lipstick and huge sunglasses.
  • Heart FM host appeared in high spirits as she left the studios on Tuesday.
As she exited the Global Radio studios on Tuesday in London, Heart FM host Amanda Holden struck a striking appearance.

Amanda, 51, displayed her excellent sense of style in an edgy winter ensemble consisting of a long black and white knitted dress with a patterned design, worn underneath an elegant black fur-trimmed coat.

She enhanced her appearance with a pair of fashionable black stiletto-heeled boots and a black leather handbag.

The judge on Britain’s Got Talent let her blonde hair loose, went for pink lipstick, and protected her eyes with huge square sunglasses.

She appeared in high spirits as she walked along the street before returning home after her Heart Breakfast Show.

Ashley previously told the media that she and Amanda, along with their co-host Jamie Theakston, are like a “family” at work and laugh a lot.

