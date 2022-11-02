Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Amber Heard leaves Twitter after Elon Musk takes over social media giant
Amber Heard leaves Twitter after Elon Musk takes over social media giant

Amber Heard leaves Twitter after Elon Musk takes over social media giant

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard leaves Twitter after Elon Musk takes over social media giant

Elon Musk and Amber Heard

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard deactivated her Twitter account has been deleted after Elon Musk took over the platform.
  • Some users think she deleted her account to prevent Musk from accessing her private messages.
  • Others argue that the Tesla CEO must have erased her account after taking over the social media platform.
Advertisement

Amber Heard apparently canceled her Twitter account after Elon Musk took over the social networking platform.

Even though it is unknown whether the Aquaman actress deleted her social media account herself or whether the Tesla CEO was responsible for the deletion, her account has been erased.

Since a Twitter user broke the news and brought the topic to everyone’s notice, the social media site has been flooded with speculation as to why Heard’s account was deleted.

Some users think that Johnny Depp’s ex-wife deleted her account to prevent the SpaceX founder from accessing her private conversations.

Others, though, argue that Musk must have erased her account, as her disappearance from Twitter immediately after the billionaire assumed control cannot be a coincidence.

Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ employee and key witness in her defamation case, joked, “Hmm looks like someone didn’t want their ex-boyfriend to have access to their account and DM’s.”

Advertisement

Another social media user said, “I think she deleted her account because she doesn’t want him to see how many relationships she has.”

Heard and Musk are thought to have dated intermittently from 2016 to 2018, momentarily breaking up before trying again.

Also Read

Elon Musk $8 blue tick charge sparks memes
Elon Musk $8 blue tick charge sparks memes

Elon Musk, Twitter's new CEO, has stated that users will have to...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
"Zootopia 2”release date announced at Disney
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had relationship privacy for months
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had relationship privacy for months
Raveena Tandon talks about her friendship with Karisma Kapoor
Raveena Tandon talks about her friendship with Karisma Kapoor
Harry and Meghan made several accusations about the Firm
Harry and Meghan made several accusations about the Firm
Shah Rukh Khan joined Deepika for a get ready with me video
Shah Rukh Khan joined Deepika for a get ready with me video
Joe Carnahan direct tragic true story,
Joe Carnahan direct tragic true story, "Not Without Hope"
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story