Amir Wilson shares his favorite scenes from “His Dark Materials”

Amir Wilson plays Will Parry in the TV adaptation of Philip Pullman's His Dark Materials.

The show will launch its third and final season in December.

Main character Lyra Belacqua is set in an alternate London.

Amir Wilson recently spoke about his part as Will Parry in the television adaptation of Philip Pullman’s books, His Dark Materials, which will launch its third and final season in December.

The main character of the show is Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), whose narrative is set in motion after children are abducted from London.

Lyra has grown up in an alternate London where the government is controlled by a powerful religious organisation known as the Magisterium.

Will Parry, played by Wilson, is Lyra’s companion from another planet. He has no demon because he was born in our planet.

He meets Lyra and learns about the other worlds while looking for the reason for his father’s disappearance.

The revelation that Jopari, the shaman, is actually Will’s father, John Parry (Andrew Scott), an explorer who vanished while Will was a toddler through a window between worlds, was one of The Subtle Knife’s biggest surprises.

Will’s reunion with his father serves as one of the book’s and Season 2’s most emotional scenes. Although initially neither is aware of the other’s true identity, when the truth is discovered it is tragically too late, as John passes away not long after having his first official meeting with his adult son. Wilson discussed the incidents and his own reaction to them:

‘It’s a sweet thing, isn’t it? It’s like Will get to see his dad again, and it’s this very short and sweet moment. I would say it’s sweet up until it’s not sweet. Filming that was great. I had three days on set with Andrew and Will’s journey is personal to me, you know, personal to me in ways I don’t need to go into. But it’s like a little connection to him and experience some of the same things and being able to play with that and being able to touch on that’s kind of helped me in my life and help me deal with things.’

While Season 2 came to an emotional close, Season 3 looks to be just as emotional from beginning to end. Readers of Amber Spyglass will understand exactly what I’m referring to, but for those of you who haven’t read any of Pullman’s works yet, Wilson briefly described the new character and the settings we would be visiting:

‘I enjoyed filming the Land of the Dead. I mean, I’ve said before, but in Season 3, there’s an introduction to many different worlds, many different characters as well. Will finds himself meeting angels and bears and seeing some familiar and unfamiliar faces.;’

Season 3 will undoubtedly be a crazy ride for you if you thought the Magisterium and talking polar bears were strange. Will not only ends up in the Land of the Dead in some of the most heartbreaking passages of the narrative, but he also encounters angels, Gallivespians, and Mulefas while travelling there.

The Amber Spyglass, the third and final book in Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy, will be the subject of Season 3’s investigation, and it will provide a wrap-up for Will’s saga and explain how his relationship with Lyra satisfies the prophecy.

HBO’s third season of His Dark Materials will debut on December 5.

