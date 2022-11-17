Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan for this reason

Since 1973, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married, and their love for each other grows stronger every day.

Since 1973, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married, and their love for each other grows stronger every day. They are both some of the most well-known and respected actors in history. In a recent news story, the actor who played Piku said that one of the reasons he chose to marry actor and politician Jaya Bachchan was because she had “long hair.” Even though Mr. Bachchan said this as a joke, his answer has made Internet users laugh out loud.

In the last episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan talks about Jaya Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan praised a contestant’s long, beautiful hair in a recent commercial for Kaun Banega Crorepati. As Big B kept talking about how great Jaya was, he remembered that one of the reasons he decided to marry her was because of her “long hair.” Amitabh Bachchan started the commercial by saying that Priyanka’s hair was beautiful. He said, “Priyanka, we ask all of our contestants what they’ve been up to lately.”

In response to this question from host Bachchan, Priyanka said, “I work as a manager for a beauty and wellness brand.”

The Don actor then seemed to think back to a time in his life that he remembered well. Amitabh said, “Devi ji apke jo kesh hai woh bahaut sundar hai (Ma’am, you have beautiful hair.)” Priyanka replied, “Thank you sir.” Soon, the veteran actor joked that he married Jaya Bachchan because she had long hair. He said, “One of the reasons I married my wife Jaya Bachchan was because she had long hair.” As soon as Priyanka and the audience found out about this, they both started laughing hard.

Amitabh Bachchan was recently seen in the movie Uunchai, where he played the lead role with Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Sarika, and Neena Gupta. Parineeti Chopra had a small role in the movie as well.

Before this, he was in the movie Brahmastra, which was a huge box office hit. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy also played important roles in the movie. He was also in the movie Goodbye, where Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta played the two main roles. Amitabh Bachchan will have a big year in 2022. Amitabh Bachchan will make his debut in Telugu movies next year in Project K, which will also star Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The movie will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

