Amitabh Bachchan says what cute thing Jaya Bachchan does when she’s feeling romantic

  • Amitabh Bachchan says Jaya feeds him by hand when she feels extra mushy.
  • Jaya cooks everything for him on Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14.
  • “I just need to ask for it and she cooks me that dish,” Amitabh tells a contestant.
Amitabh Bachchan said something else cute about his life with his wife Jaya Bachchan. In an upcoming episode of the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh will say that Jaya feeds him by hand when she feels extra soft.

In a promo that Entertainment Television shared, Amitabh asks a contestant if he can cook. The contestant says, “If I went into the kitchen, my wife would throw me out,” and he adds that he can’t go into the kitchen. When Amitabh asked what she cooks for him, he said that she cooks everything. “I just need to ask for it and she cooks me that dish. ”Even when we fight, she sends me post it notes in the tiffin,” he says. “’Muffin for my muffin’, she calls me muffin with love,” he tells Amitabh who could not help but smile at their romance.

 

