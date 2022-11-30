Amitabh Bachchan shares his initial days struggles 

Amitabh Bachchan recalls his fair share of struggles during his initial days.

The illustrious career of Amitabh spans more than five decades.

The megastar continues to enjoy unrivalled fame and popularity and has a sizable fan base.

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan shares his initial struggles

The illustrious career of Amitabh Bachchan spans more than five decades. The megastar continues to enjoy unrivalled fame and popularity and has a sizable fan base.

Big B, however, experienced his fair share of difficulties in his early years. Amitabh Bachchan reflected on the good old days in his blog and recalled his early years in Kolkata, where he used to make a pitiful Rs 1640 per month back in 1968. He also mentioned how he once shared a small room with seven other people.

The last day of Amitabh Bachchan’s employment with Blackers Company in Kolkata was November 30, 1968, according to a screenshot he posted on his blog. Pay: 1640 Rupees. There, the file is still kept up to this day. Then, Big B was astounded that there was still a record of this after all these years. He continued by saying that his freedom and independence were highest during those years in Kolkata. Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he shared a 10-square-foot room with seven other people.

Even though they lacked the funds to enter these establishments, he promised that they would check out popular restaurants in Kolkata after their workday. “Those were the days, my friend. Office hours followed by an evening with the guys checking out the popular joints. We didn’t have the money to enter them, but we stood around hoping that someday we would. And we did. Pooling in. Buttering up the gate keepers. Telling them when time improves, shall look after them. Haha never happened. penned Big B.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Then, Amitabh discussed how his life has evolved since that time. He talked of going back to the same locations, running into old friends, and walking the same streets. “BUT.. when in new profess.. and the shoot in the city.. visiting same places, now being invited to them.. and the change.. meeting those ol’ times and people and giving them the desired promise of yore.. visiting all the ol’ streets of residence in the middle of the night.. and reflecting on each and every spot and what transpired there.. some unpleasant but generally all in the goodness of events.

The last time we saw Amitabh was in Uunchai, which also starred Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The Intern adaptation, which also stars Deepika Padukone, and Project K will be his next two on-screen appearances.

Advertisement

Also Read Amitabh Bachchan voiced a film on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Amitabh Bachchan's "publicity rights" as a star. With his approval, no one...