Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan shares poignant message as his pet dog died

Amitabh Bachchan shares poignant message as his pet dog died

Articles
Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan shares poignant message as his pet dog died

Amitabh Bachchan shares poignant message as his pet dog died

Advertisement
  • Amitabh Bachchan shares a poignant message as his pet dog died.
  • The Sholay actor posted an emotional remark on Instagram.
  • Connection between animals and people cannot be expressed in a few words.
Advertisement

The beloved pet dog of renowned Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has passed away. The Sholay actor posted an emotional remark on Instagram about this development along with a teary-eyed emoji.

Who said people and animals couldn’t have a loving relationship? This unbreakable connection between animals and people cannot be expressed in a few words. Amitabh just told us all that his dog had passed away a short while ago.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

He posted on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, ” ; .” “One of our small pals; work times, then they grow up, then go one day,” is how it might be translated. In this post, he also included a teary-eyed emoji.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also discussed this development. The beauty of my tiny companion at work, he wrote, “. terrible when they eventually grow up and leave us! yet while they’re here, they’re the heart and soul of our existence.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cherished pet dog, Shanouk, passed away in June 2013 following a brief illness.

Also Read

Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan for her long hair
Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan for her long hair

Amitabh Bachchan will discuss the circumstances surrounding his marriage to Jaya Bachchan...

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story