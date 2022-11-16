Amitabh Bachchan shares poignant message as his pet dog died

Amitabh Bachchan shares a poignant message as his pet dog died.

The Sholay actor posted an emotional remark on Instagram.

Connection between animals and people cannot be expressed in a few words.

The beloved pet dog of renowned Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has passed away. The Sholay actor posted an emotional remark on Instagram about this development along with a teary-eyed emoji.

Who said people and animals couldn’t have a loving relationship? This unbreakable connection between animals and people cannot be expressed in a few words. Amitabh just told us all that his dog had passed away a short while ago.

T 4469 – हमारे एक छोटे से दोस्त, काम के क्षण !

फिर ये बड़े होते हैं ; और फिर एक दिन छोड़ के चले जाते हैं 😢 pic.twitter.com/IK3YJtrzEv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2022

He posted on Twitter and Instagram with the caption, ” ; .” “One of our small pals; work times, then they grow up, then go one day,” is how it might be translated. In this post, he also included a teary-eyed emoji.

On his blog, Amitabh Bachchan also discussed this development. The beauty of my tiny companion at work, he wrote, “. terrible when they eventually grow up and leave us! yet while they’re here, they’re the heart and soul of our existence.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cherished pet dog, Shanouk, passed away in June 2013 following a brief illness.