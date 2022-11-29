Amna Illyas sets internet on fire with her bold beach-side pictures

Amna Illyas is a Pakistani actor-supermodel who has a sizable fan base that has fallen head over heels for her due to her engaging personality and stunning good looks.

Along with her quick wit and sense of humor, which are loved by the fans, the 34-year-old supermodel has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps the followers interested.

The Baaji actress left her admirers in awe with a slew of photos of herself while sporting a breathtaking beach look, continuing her run of style and glitz. Amna Illyas looked breathtakingly beautiful, and the clicks were nice to the eye.

Amna Ilyas recently appeared in Gardaab, and Driven and Mastani are upcoming projects.

