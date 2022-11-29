Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Amna Illyas sets internet on fire with her bold beach-side pictures
Amna Illyas sets internet on fire with her bold beach-side pictures

Amna Illyas sets internet on fire with her bold beach-side pictures

Articles
Advertisement
Amna Illyas sets internet on fire with her bold beach-side pictures

Amna Illyas sets internet on fire with her bold beach-side pictures

Advertisement

Amna Illyas is a Pakistani actor-supermodel who has a sizable fan base that has fallen head over heels for her due to her engaging personality and stunning good looks.

Along with her quick wit and sense of humor, which are loved by the fans, the 34-year-old supermodel has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps the followers interested.

The Baaji actress left her admirers in awe with a slew of photos of herself while sporting a breathtaking beach look, continuing her run of style and glitz. Amna Illyas looked breathtakingly beautiful, and the clicks were nice to the eye.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Advertisement

Amna Ilyas recently appeared in Gardaab, and Driven and Mastani are upcoming projects.

Also Read

Amna Ilyas leaves fans stunned with sizzling pictures
Amna Ilyas leaves fans stunned with sizzling pictures

Amna Ilyas leaves fans stunned with sizzling pictures. The viral photos are...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Green Book Actor Frank Vallelonga Found in Bronx
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Katie Price appears in public or the first time since leaked recording scandal
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Mindy Kaling Doesn't Want Her Kids to Watch The Office
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
Aima Baig gets trolled by fans over her K-Pop look
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
'I am not a vampire', says Shehzad Roy on his age
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Emma Roberts dines with Cody John
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story