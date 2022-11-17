Amy Adams possibly return to the DCEU as Lois Lane

Amy Adams played Lois Lane alongside Henry Cavill in the Superman films.

Many are speculating whether she’ll also return to the DC Universe as Lois Lane.

Amy Adams played Lois Lane alongside Henry Cavill when the franchise first donned the cape, and in light of Cavill’s comeback, many are speculating as to whether this might also be true of Adams.

In recent years, a storm of change has swept over Warner Bros. Discovery and their DC Universe superhero assets. While the studio has faced criticism for a number of decisions involving various superheroes and their presence on television, such as the cancellation of Batgirl, some other decisions have been welcomed with genuine and overwhelming support.

As an illustration, consider the news that Henry Cavill will once again play Superman in the DC Universe. Now, one of the key figures in the Man of Steel’s life discusses whether she’ll be coming back to the DC Universe as well.

Those who are familiar with the DC comics are aware that Superman cannot exist without Lois Lane.

Despite not having heard much about Cavill’s return to the role, the actress told Variety at the Disenchanted premiere that she was happy to see him don the cape once more.

Adams goes on to state that she would be open to Lois Lane making a comeback should that be part of Warner Brothers’ plans for DC.

“Isn’t that exciting? I mean, I think I heard it from my husband, actually. I’m thrilled for him, he’s such a wonderful Superman, so I’m very excited for him. They haven’t spoken to me about it. If it’s me great, if it’s not… the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past, so I’ll support whatever direction they go.”

There is a potential that Adams might return as James Gunn and Peter Safran work to reintroduce Superman to the public now that they have taken over as the co-chairs of DC Studios in place of Walter Hamada and James Gunn.

Reintegrating Lois Lane into the plot should not be a crazy notion, and the fact that she is still open to it sounds fairly great too, given her role as the Man of Steel’s love interest and anchor point.

Cavill’s return will coincide with five years since the actor hung up the cape and pursued other opportunities. There is a potential arc with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam that might pit the two nearly unbreakable characters against one another.

For his part, Cavill is eager to meet with Gunn and see what the future holds for his character. The actor also anticipates portraying a more upbeat version of the superhero upon his return to the DC Universe.

While we await Gunn and Safran’s plans for the DC Universe and what they may entail for Adams and Lane in the franchise.

