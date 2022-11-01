Advertisement
  Anchal Singh was fired from 'movie' while travelling by plane to set location
Anchal Singh was fired from ‘movie’ while travelling by plane to set location

Anchal Singh was fired from ‘movie’ while travelling by plane to set location

Articles
Anchal Singh was fired from ‘movie’ while travelling by plane to set location

Anchal Singh was fired from ‘movie’ while travelling by plane to set location

  • Anchal Singh asserts that now she is in a place where she feels secure.
  • She says, ‘It was really fun to be playing two different beings around.’
  • She recalls, ‘I was ousted and replaced from a film just before taking a flight to the shoot location.’
Anchal Singh, an actor, says that she is now in a place where she feels safe and calm about getting work. The Undekhi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein actor says, “Industry functions on its own whims and fancies so you never know what works in your favour and what doesn’t. If you get that one right project which clicks, then you are really lucky!”

She recalls, “I was ousted and replaced from a film just before taking a flight to the shoot location. It was really disheartening and felt awful. It took time for me to overcome that loss. Many quit on such instances but thanks to my parents, specially my dad who happens to be from the army, that I didn’t lose it in fact emerged much stronger.”

“It was real fun to be playing two different beings around the same time that too on big platforms. Purwa from YKKA and Teji from Undekhi both had distinctive characteristics. The former was a no-nonsense and hot-headed girl who refused to take a no, whereas the other being a strong female with her head on shoulder. It was a real challenge and I knew I have done the job well when both these series earned rave reviews from critics as well as the audience. Playing these characters has transformed my career in the best possible way.”

