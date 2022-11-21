“Andor” season 2 begins filming today until next summer

The second season of Andor will continue filming until August 2023.

This week marks the start of Season 2 of Tony Gilroy’s critically praised television series Andor, which we exclusively reported earlier this month. We can now also know how long the cast and crew will be filming the 12-episode final season.

Gilroy revealed that Season 2 will continue filming until August 2023 when Collider’s own Steve Weintraub spoke with him before the Season 1 finale and the first day of Season 2 filming.

It makes reasonable that Andor would stick to a similar timeline given that the majority of television programmes, especially those in the 12-episode zone, require about nine months to film.

Naturally, the post-production portion of the show, which will be working on the episodes as they wrap and during the time between August and the Season 2 release date, is not taken into account.

The first season of Andor was shot over the course of almost three years, while the pandemic’s varied filming limitations made the process more difficult.

Gilroy also discussed the timeline for Andor’s return to television during the interview, and regrettably, it is not as fast as we would want.

Gilroy said, using the first season’s schedule: “If past is predicate, and we do the same thing we did before, it’ll be on the same schedule. It will come out two years later.”

He continued, saying:

The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight. So, I don’t really know, there would have to be some serious motivation next May or June or something. Someone would have to say, “Wow, we really need this, and we’re willing to pay X.” Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It’s just very, very, very expensive.

It appears that Cassian Andor’s collision with the tragedy of Rogue One won’t occur until 2024 at the earliest on our screens. Star Wars Celebration, which will be hosted in London—conveniently close to where Andor films—next Spring, should give fans something to look forward to.

Since Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, and Duncan Pow all make it to Rogue One, it is safe to assume that they will all return in Season 2.

However, the Season 1 finale will determine which characters fans will be reunited with in Season 2. Stellan Skarsgrd will probably appear again because he was the first to announce that the show will get a second season.

Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Denise Gough, Elizabeth Dulau, Faye Marsay, and Varada Sethu’s whereabouts remain unknown, but maybe Season 2 will give their storylines an opportunity to progress further.

Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios will join the show to direct blocks of episodes for the final season, and Dan Gilroy and Beau Willimon would return to write alongside newcomer Tom Bissell. Gilroy had previously confirmed this to Collider.

This week, Andor’s season finale will be available only on Disney+. Later this week, you can watch the first two episodes on ABC, Freeform, FX, and Hulu; check your local schedules to find out where.

