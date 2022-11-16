Andrew Garfield’s late mother will meet his future children “in spirit”

Andrew Garfield recently considered having kids without his mother.

Lynn Garfield passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019.

He says grief is all the unexpressed love that he didn’t get to tell her.

If Andrew Garfield has children in the future, he believes that his late mother Lynn, who passed away in 2019, will “be there” to meet them. She supports Andrew in “all the big ones” in this way.

The Tick, Tick…Boom! actor recently considered having kids without his mother Lynn, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2019. Although Andrew had anticipated his mother would be present for the occasion, he said she will be there in a different way.

“Life seems to be a perpetual practice of letting s–t go,” he told GQ in a Nov. 15 interview. “Letting go of an idea of how a thing should look, or be, or feel. And that one’s a big one [to let go of], because of course I would’ve loved my mum to have met my kids, if I’m going to have kids. And she will. In spirit. She’ll be there for it. I know she’s there, for all the big ones.”

“Releasing myself from the societal obligation of procreating by the time I’m 40 has been an interesting thing to do with myself,” he told the outlet. “It’s more about accepting a different path than what was kind of expected of me from birth. Like, ‘By this time you will have done this, and you will have at least one child’—that kind of thing. I think I have some guilt around that. And obviously it’s easier for me as a man.”

When asked if Andrew would have children, he said, “Life is the boss. We shall see. We’ll wait and see.”

But he is confident that, if and when he does, his mother will be there.

Andrew has spoken out candidly about her legacy and the pain it has caused after her death. When Andrew appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021, he revealed his admirable perspective on what grieving really is.

“I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it’s only a beautiful thing,” he said at the time. “This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99.”

And although some people want to avoid the unpleasant process of sorrow, Andrew welcomes grief to stay.

“I hope this grief stays with me because it’s all the unexpressed love that I didn’t get to tell her,” he added. “And I told her every day. We all told her every day she was the best of us.”

