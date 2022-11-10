Angela Levin questions King Charles portrayal in ‘The Crown’ latest season

A pro-monarchy royal specialist has questioned Netflix’s portrayal of King Charles in ‘The Crown’ season 5.

Angela Levin, a pro-monarchy royal specialist, has questioned Netflix’s portrayal of King Charles in its current season of ‘The Crown’.

“I have been dipping in and out of the whole series of Netflix’s Crown. How malicious,” she wrote.

According to Levin, King Charles is depicted as a vile man who constantly chews his lips, yet phrases proclaiming his assistance to youth emerge on film. It aids in creating the illusion that the rest is true.”

She once more blasted The Crown while commenting on the current condition of affairs in the United Kingdom.

Angela Levin said, “Anyone else feel the country is falling apart? Strikes, malicious Netflix Crown about our Monarchy that many people will believe true, attacks even from eggs and forcing us to donate enormous sums to several countries when the country can’t afford it.”

