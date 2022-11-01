Anil Kapoor reacts as Arjun Kapoor says what he’s learned from him

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a clip

He posed multiple times for the shutterbugs in the video.

He also revealed what is the one thing he has picked up from actor-uncle Anil Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor went on Instagram and shared a video of his “celebrity moments.” In the video, he posed for the cameras more than once. He also talked about what he has learned from his actor uncle Anil Kapoor. Fans and Anil both laughed at Arjun’s funny video.

Arjun donned dark shades and a blue formal suit in the video. He struck several stylish poses for the camera. Along with waving and giving flying kisses, he appeared to be responding to the cheers of his supporters. Before he said, “Kaise lag raha hoon (How am I looking)?,” Arjun strolled elegantly. “Sir, do something like your uncle does,” someone remarked to him, “do something like Anil Kapoor does.” “Chachu jaisa,” Arjun retorted. Like my uncle, “Hum Bhi Toh Star Hai Bhai”? Brother, I am also a star.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Arjun wrote, “WHATA PLAYA (what a player)! Khud ki tareef karna chachu @anilskapoor se hi toh seekha hai.”

