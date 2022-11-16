Advertisement
Anjali Menon says filmmaking knowledge is must for giving reviews

Anjali Menon says filmmaking knowledge is must for giving reviews

Anjali Menon says filmmaking knowledge is must for giving reviews

Anjali Menon says filmmaking knowledge is must for giving reviews

  • Anjali Menon’s comment on film critics ahead of the release of her forthcoming Malayalam.
  • When a critic is writing a review, you should know how a film is made.
  • She said, ‘I think it’s really important to understand how a film is made.’
On social media, people have different opinions about what filmmaker Anjali Menon said about film critics before the release of her upcoming Malayalam film Wonder Woman. In an interview about her movie, Anjali said that critics should know how movies are made before they say anything about them. Most people didn’t agree with Anjali’s point of view and said that anyone who paid money to see a movie can write a review of it.

Anjali is best known for movies like Bangalore Days and Koode. With Wonder Woman, which is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara, she is making her first film as a director for OTT.

She said, “When a critic is writing a review, you should know how a film is made. Their bosses should tell them to learn how to set a film from Raj Kapoor, editing from Hrishikesh Mukherjee. They should learn about the craft from these veterans. Most reviewers don’t even have background knowledge of how to review a film. I think it’s really important to understand how a film is made.”

