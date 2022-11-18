Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington are getting engaged

Antoni Porowski is engaged to Kevin Harrington, a strategic planner.

He announced the news on Instagram with a low-key photo.

The hashtags #engaged and #weddingphotogoodie.

Antoni Porowski, host of the Netflix series Queer Eye, recently made the announcement that he is engaged to Kevin Harrington, a strategic planner.

Antoni Porowski is working his wedding-related enchantment right now.

The star of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy recently made the announcement on social media that he and Kevin Harrington, his partner of three years, are engaged.

He made the announcement in a low-key manner by posting a photo of the couple along with the following message on November 17: “I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry.”

Kevin also announced the news on Instagram, where he captioned a series of images with the hashtags “Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged.”

This caption was in reference to a photo in which Antoni and Kevin were dressed as zombies.

Antoni’s co-stars on Queer Eye also celebrated the happy news, with Jonathan Van Ness leaving a comment on Antoni’s Instagram picture in which he said, “So cute, love soy much. Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!”

Tan France participated in the trend by posting on her blog, “I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer.”

The author of Let’s Do Dinner remarked on how Antoni and Kevin’s relationship progressed while writing Let’s Do Dinner, which was published six months prior to Antoni and Kevin’s engagement.

“It came to a shutdown in New York—there was no toilet paper—and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog.” Antoni told People May 3.

“We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.”

They discovered how well they got along and grew closer as a result of fostering and subsequently adopting their rescue puppy Neon.

It immediately became worse, Antoni continued. “But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of great. I feel like that’s kind of the key,” she continued, “But I don’t have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good—and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it—I feel like that’s kind of the key.”

