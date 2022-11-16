Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a photo featuring the trio.

Anupam wrote, “I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport.”

On Wednesday, Anupam Kher met actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, in a lounge at the Mumbai airport. Anupam posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram. Virat Kohli took the selfie, which showed them smiling for the camera.

In the picture, Anupam was standing in a room with his arms around Anushka and Virat. He shared the post and wrote in the caption, ” I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them.”

