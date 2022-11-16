Advertisement
Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai

Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai

Articles
Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai

Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai

  • Anupam Kher meets Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Mumbai.
  • Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted a photo featuring the trio.
  • Anupam wrote, “I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport.”
On Wednesday, Anupam Kher met actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband, Virat Kohli, in a lounge at the Mumbai airport. Anupam posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram. Virat Kohli took the selfie, which showed them smiling for the camera.

In the picture, Anupam was standing in a room with his arms around Anushka and Virat. He shared the post and wrote in the caption, ” I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them.”

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

The show will also have some extremely moving moments in addition to...

 

