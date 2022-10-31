Advertisement
  Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli's hotel room video gets leaked
Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked

Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked

Articles
Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked

Anushka Sharma expresses disappointed after Virat Kohli’s hotel room video gets leaked

  • Virat Kohli is one of the most well-known people and has a huge number of fans, both in real life and on social media.
  • The cricketer, who is in Australia for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, posted on his Instagram account that he was upset that a video of his hotel room had gone viral without his permission.
  • His wife, a Bollywood actress, is also upset about this, calling it a “absolute disgrace.”
Virat Kohli has a tremendous following on social media and in real life. The batsman, who is in Australia for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, complained on Instagram that a video of his hotel room went viral without his consent. This “total dishonor” upsets his Bollywood star wife, too.

Virat Kohli fumes after hotel room video gets leaked
Virat posted the video on his social media account and wrote, “I understand that fans get excited to see their favorite players and meet them, and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video is appalling, and it’s made me very worried about my privacy. If I can’t have privacy in my own hotel room, where can I really expect any personal space at all? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and invasion of privacy.”

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma responds to Virat Kohli’s video.
After, Anushka re-shared Virat’s video on her Instagram story and wrote: “Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then

 

