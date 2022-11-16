Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli at Mumbai airport.

The couple’s photos quickly become viral.

They consistently deliver important couple goals.

Advertisement

One of the most popular pairings in the city is that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The couple’s photos quickly become viral every time they are photographed together in public or post-romantic messages on social media.

They consistently deliver important couple goals. The power couple turned heads at Mumbai airport on Wednesday morning. As they posed for the photographers, they appeared to be the cutest thing ever.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Advertisement

At the airport, Virat and Anushka arrived in style. The couple was seen charming people over with their twinned antics. Anushka wore black leggings and a white sweatshirt. She completed her ensemble with a fanny pack, white sneakers, and a black cap. Virat, on the other hand, was dressed similarly, with a black jacket, white sneakers, and a white hoodie with black leggings.

But everyone was staring at Virat’s t-shirt. It was embossed with the letter A and a red heart. To the paparazzi, Virat was heard saying, “Thanks for understanding.” After they referred to him as “King Kohli,” he said this. The couple sped off to their plane holding hands.

His kind deed for his lovely wife won over the hearts of his followers. “Heart &A on his sweatshirt,” wrote a fan. Another admirer wrote: “Dono sath me, yaar kitna cute lgte. Dono ko kisi ki najar naa lage.” Others were spotted making “relationship goals” comments.

Virat celebrated his birthday on November 5, and the actress made it extra-special as usual. She uploaded silly photos of him to Instagram. She wrote him a love letter and included the images with him. The message said, “I clearly chose your greatest angles and images for this post because it’s your birthday, my darling. I adore you @virat.kohli in every way possible.”

Following the birth of their daughter Vamika, Anushka is scheduled to appear in Chakda Xpress. The movie will debut on an OTT platform. She last appeared in the 2018 film Zero alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement