Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli meet Anupam Kher at Mumbai airport

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were spotted at Mumbai airport.

The couple spoke with Anupam Kher while waiting for their flight.

Anushka’s last movie was “Zero,” which came out in 2018.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were reportedly seen earlier today at the Mumbai airport, where they were preparing to depart the city for a location that has not been disclosed. For the outing, the couple coordinated their outfits by wearing white casual wear. The couple had the opportunity to speak with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher while they were waiting for their flight. And Virat was spotted taking a selfie with the seasoned actor and Anushka while they were together.

“I was very happy to meet @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma at the airport lounge! Their warmth was beautifully infectious! Jai Ho to them! (heart eyes emoji) #Cricket #Artists #Cinema,” Anupam Kher had captioned the picture on Instagram. Fans were quick to shower love on the trio in the comments section.

Anushka Sharma’s last movie was “Zero,” which came out in 2018. She’s about to come back with an exciting sports drama that fans will love. For “Chakda Xpress,” she played the role of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

This sports biopic, directed by Prosit Roy, will be shown on an OTT platform. When the movie was first announced, Anushka said, “From support systems to facilities to having a stable income from playing the game to even having a future in cricket, there wasn’t much that made women in India want to play cricket as a career.” Jhulan’s cricket career was hard and full of uncertainty, but she kept going because she wanted to make her country proud. She tried to change the idea that women can’t play cricket professionally in India so that the next generation of girls would have a better chance.

Her life shows that passion and hard work can get you through anything, and Chakda Xpress is the best way to learn about the not-so-rosy world of women’s cricket back then.

