  • Arjun Kapoor announces Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey’s theatrical release date
  • Kuttey will come out in theatres on January 13, 2023.
  • The film also stars Arjun Kapoor,Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sensharma
  • Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan.
The Gunday actor posted the date that Kuttey will come out and wrote, “Bring in the New Year with Kuttey, coming to theatres on January 13, 2023.” The sentence said: “The movie Kuttey will come out in theatres on January 13, 2023. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor,Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan & Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.” In response to this, one user said, “Can’t wait!” and another said, “Excited!” A third person said, “Most expected.”

 

Arjun Kapoor posted Kuttey poster.
Kuttey reunites Arjun and Naseeruddin, who appeared in Finding Fanny in 2014. In 2021, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor published a movie teaser poster with the principal actors posing. However, their faces were substituted with dog breeds.

Working with Aasmaan Bhardwaaj, Arjun Kapoor
Arjun spoke Mid Day about working with Aasmaan, a first-time filmmaker. remarked, “When Vishalji and Aasmaan recounted the film, I liked that he wasn’t attempting to be his father. His dad taught him. Father-son traits overlap. Vishalji produces.”

Arjun Kapoor career

The actor appeared in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It followed Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The Lady Killer stars Arjun and Bhumi Pednekar.

Arjun Kapoor praises sister Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili performance
Arjun Kapoor praises sister Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili performance

Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the film. Boney Kapoor produces...

