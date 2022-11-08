Kuttey will come out in theatres on January 13, 2023.

The film also stars Arjun Kapoor,Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkana Sensharma

Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan.

Advertisement

The Gunday actor posted the date that Kuttey will come out and wrote, “Bring in the New Year with Kuttey, coming to theatres on January 13, 2023.” The sentence said: “The movie Kuttey will come out in theatres on January 13, 2023. The film also stars Arjun Kapoor,Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan & Shardul Bhardwaj. Kuttey is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj. It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-series.” In response to this, one user said, “Can’t wait!” and another said, “Excited!” A third person said, “Most expected.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor posted Kuttey poster.

Kuttey reunites Arjun and Naseeruddin, who appeared in Finding Fanny in 2014. In 2021, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor published a movie teaser poster with the principal actors posing. However, their faces were substituted with dog breeds.

Working with Aasmaan Bhardwaaj, Arjun Kapoor

Arjun spoke Mid Day about working with Aasmaan, a first-time filmmaker. remarked, “When Vishalji and Aasmaan recounted the film, I liked that he wasn’t attempting to be his father. His dad taught him. Father-son traits overlap. Vishalji produces.”

Arjun Kapoor career



Advertisement

Also Read Arjun Kapoor praises sister Janhvi Kapoor’s Mili performance Janhvi Kapoor plays nurse Mili Naudiyal in the film. Boney Kapoor produces...

Advertisement

The actor appeared in Ek Villain Returns alongside Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It followed Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. The Lady Killer stars Arjun and Bhumi Pednekar.