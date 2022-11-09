Armaan Malik: Indian musicians have been sidelined in global music

Indian singer Armaan Malik has been nominated for an MTV Europe Music Award.

Hopes that more Indian artists will be given the recognition they deserve.

The perception that Indian music is dominated by Bollywood films and Bollywood.

Armaan Malik’s English single, “You,” has been nominated for a 2022 MTV Europe Music Award (EMA). The singer hopes that this is a step toward Indian artists getting more international attention.

“The representation of Indian artists at the global scale is relatively low compared to other countries in the world. It is extremely important that Indian artists also get the recognition they deserve for their music.”

Malik tells us, adding, “I am really grateful to be given this chance to take India to the world and hope that people appreciate Indian artists and the music coming out from here”.

He says that Indian music is still in the shadow of Bollywood, and he wants people to stop thinking that way.

“Indian music around the world is widely known for its Bollywood music or film music and is restricted by that perception. Although people do appreciate it, the representation of singers and artists on the global map still has a long way to go. We have always been on the sidelines when it comes to global music and I would like to change that,” says the singer.

