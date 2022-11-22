Armeena Khan flaunts baby bump in new click, see pic

Armeena Rana Khan is a Pakistani-Canadian actress and model who has worked in film and television. She has been nominated for a Lux Style Award and a Nigar Award. She is one of Pakistan’s most prominent actors.

Khan has established herself in the entertainment industry thanks to the popularity of the majority of her television series in which she has starred.

The Janaan star took to Instagram to share a breathtaking picture. In the photo, she looks beautiful in a pastel-colored dress that shows off her baby bump.

Take a look!

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

