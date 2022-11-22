Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Armeena Khan flaunts baby bump in new click, see pic

Armeena Khan flaunts baby bump in new click, see pic

Articles
Advertisement
Armeena Khan flaunts baby bump in new click, see pic

Armeena Rana Khan welcomes a baby girl

Advertisement

Armeena Rana Khan is a Pakistani-Canadian actress and model who has worked in film and television. She has been nominated for a Lux Style Award and a Nigar Award. She is one of Pakistan’s most prominent actors.

Khan has established herself in the entertainment industry thanks to the popularity of the majority of her television series in which she has starred.

The Janaan star took to Instagram to share a breathtaking picture.  In the photo, she looks beautiful in a pastel-colored dress that shows off her baby bump.

Take a look!

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Armeena Khan (@armeenakhanofficial)

The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Resham thanked Armeena Khan for standing up for her against trolls
Resham thanked Armeena Khan for standing up for her against trolls

Resham dumped plastic bags in a river where she was feeding marine...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story