Armeena Khan flaunts baby bump in new click, see pic

Resham thanked Armeena Khan for standing up for her against trolls
Resham dumped plastic bags in a river where she was feeding marine...
Armeena Rana Khan is a Pakistani-Canadian actress and model who has worked in film and television. She has been nominated for a Lux Style Award and a Nigar Award. She is one of Pakistan’s most prominent actors.
Khan has established herself in the entertainment industry thanks to the popularity of the majority of her television series in which she has starred.
The Janaan star took to Instagram to share a breathtaking picture. In the photo, she looks beautiful in a pastel-colored dress that shows off her baby bump.
Take a look!
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The viral photo is getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.