Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Armeena Rana Khan takes Halloween too seriously

Armeena Rana Khan takes Halloween too seriously

Articles
Advertisement
Armeena Rana Khan takes Halloween too seriously

Armeena Rana Khan takes Halloween too seriously

Advertisement

Our newsfeeds are flooded with photographs of our celebrities dressed in eerie Halloween outfits, and everyone has worked hard to don a unique horror look. Actress Armeena Rana Khan had the idea to up the ante this time with a new ensemble. No, her most recent Instagram post has actually caused her supporters to worry about her health.

Armeena Rana Khan posted a photo from her hospital bed on her Instagram page. She had begun her post with a joke while lying on the bed. She claimed that she overestimated the importance of the Halloween holiday. She has also referred to herself as a “Zombie sleeping in hospital bed.” We adore her incredible sense of humor, so there. Beyond all these jokes, she has asked with her supporters to pray for her health because she is not doing well.

She only wants her niece and nephew to give her a bear hug. Armeena Rana Khan decided to temporarily stop performing after getting married abroad. She also makes lovely appearances on many morning programs. Every time we see this gorgeous muse, our hearts are taken with her. Armeena’s dedication and appealing acting abilities have earned her a prominent spot in the profession.

The image of Armeena Khan taken on Halloween will be our favorite. We keep reading her caption because of her natural beauty and how funny it is. View the image of the actress resting on a hospital bed. Additionally, Armeena asked fans to pray for her in this scenario.

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Not only do we litter but we love bullying our own’, Armeena Khan
‘Not only do we litter but we love bullying our own’, Armeena Khan

Armeena Khan is clearing the air after calling out Shaniera Akram for...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Madonna strives to look like ‘2000s’ version of self
Madonna strives to look like ‘2000s’ version of self
Ben Affleck's uninteresting facial expressions during the 2023 Grammys elaborated
Ben Affleck's uninteresting facial expressions during the 2023 Grammys elaborated
Adele appears to leave following Harry Styles' Grammy victory
Adele appears to leave following Harry Styles' Grammy victory
Adam Levine clarifies 
Adam Levine clarifies "infidelity" claims on a podcast
Nimra Asad & Asad Pervaiz share their new snaps from a wedding
Nimra Asad & Asad Pervaiz share their new snaps from a wedding
Sidharth Malhotra is prepared for the royal baraat to wed Kiara
Sidharth Malhotra is prepared for the royal baraat to wed Kiara
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story