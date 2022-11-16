Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar nominated at Grammy Awards for Udhero Na

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar were nominated at Grammy Awards for Udhero Na.

Pakistani singer, composer, and producer Arooj Aftab resides in the US.

Arooj resides has been making waves with her soulful music.

Arooj Aftab, a musician, will attend the Grammy Awards once more because her most recent song, Udhero Na with Anoushka Shankar, has been nominated for the category of “Best Global Performance” on Tuesday.

The first Grammy winner from Pakistan had last month submitted her most recent song for consideration. She is still targeted by the western media for being a “female Pakistani Muslim,” despite her accomplishments.

The singer was overjoyed by the information and posted a screenshot of The New York Times’ list of 2023 Grammy Award finalists on her Instagram page. She captioned it with the sparkle emojis and said, “Oh my oh my oh my.”

She has so far published three albums: Bird Under Water (2014), Siren Islands (2018), and Vulture Prince (2021). After former US president Barack Obama featured her song Mohabbat on his 2021 summer playlist, she attracted even more notice.

The Brooklyn-based singer has already received a Grammy nomination. This April, she took home her first Grammy for the song Mohabbat in the same category as “Best Global Performance,” and she was also nominated for “Best New Artist.”

The Grammys will be held in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. Let’s hope Arooj Aftab once again wins the coveted honor and creates history.

