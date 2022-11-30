Advertisement
  • After Jaya Bachchan, Asha Parekh reflects on the westernisation of Indian ladies.
  • The Kati Patang actress queried why Indian women wore western attire at IFFI.
  • Padma Shri winner said, “Everything has changed.”
After Jaya Bachchan, Asha Parekh reflects on the westernisation of Indian ladies. The Kati Patang actress queried why Indian women wore western attire at IFFI. Padma Shri winner said, “Everything has changed.” She said gowns have replaced the traditional ghagra-choli, saree, and salwar kameez.

After Jaya Bachchan, Asha Parekh reflects on the westernisation of Indian ladies. The Kati Patang actress queried why Indian women wore western attire at IFFI. Padma Shri winner said, “Everything has changed.” She said gowns have replaced the traditional ghagra-choli, saree, and salwar kameez.

The actress said everything is westernized at the 53rd IFFI. Everything’s different. Making films. We’re very westernized. Girls now wear gowns during Indian weddings. Asha Parekh remarked, “Why don’t you wear our ghagra choli, sarees, and salwar kameez?” “They watch screen heroines and want to be like them. They want to wear the actors’ outfits. They desire such clothing whether they’re obese or not. The 80-year-old actress lamented westernization.

Asha Parekh’s views are controversial.
Some netizens have called the actress’s comments’ regressive’ She’s been chastised for criticizing plus-size women who wear trendy outfits. Asha Parekh’s supporters say she misspoke.

Jaya Bachchan on Indian women in western clothes

Jaya Bachchan previously made waves with comments on Indian ladies who wear western clothes. In What The Hell Navya, the senior actress queried why Indian women wore western attire. Jaya Bachchan inquired why Indian women wear more western outfits. Shweta Bachchan said that western clothes give women’ manpower’ when neither Navya nor her mother could answer the question.

