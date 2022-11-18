Asim Azhar calls ‘support system’ to her fiancé Merub Ali

Asim Azhar is a popular Pakistani singer. We all recognized his voice from the catchy and enduring Cocomo Mujhe Bhi Do, and he has been working in the music industry since his childhood. He has advanced to the status of one of the nation’s biggest stars. There are millions of Asim Azhar fans around the world.

Every song by Asim becomes a huge hit because people eagerly await the release of his new music. Asim is currently engaged to Merub Ali, an actress and social media personality who used to be a close family friend.

Recently, a candid picture of Habibi singer with Merub makes round on Instagram and the capture is truly adorable.

Have a look:

On the work front, Asim Azhar is currently quite busy with his music, concerts, and several gigs.