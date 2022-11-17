Asim Azhar is obsessed with a Russian TikTok star Hasbulla

Pakistani music sensation Asim Azhar has found his latest obsession with a Russian Tiktoker Hasbulla who has taken the internet by storm in the past couple of months.

Hasbulla Magomedov is a viral TikTok celebrity. The 19-year-old, was born with dwarfism and is known for his childlike appearance and cute videos. Hasbulla is the most recent worldwide star to join The Hour Group, an Australian organization that organizes motivational speaking events.

Recently, Asim Azhar shared Hasbulla’s video with the caption, “Why am I obsessed with Hasbulla.”

Have a look:

Hasbulla rose to prominence in late 2020 after posting videos of himself undertaking risky exploits and pranks on Instagram and TikTok.

Magomedov has gained a large internet following thanks to his distinct appearance and assertive demeanor. On TikTok, he now has 4.6 billion views and 2.6 million Instagram followers. He has also gained famed by challenging MMA superstar Connor McGregor to fights.

