Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asim Azhar is obsessed with a Russian TikTok star Hasbulla

Asim Azhar is obsessed with a Russian TikTok star Hasbulla

Articles
Advertisement
Asim Azhar is obsessed with a Russian TikTok star Hasbulla

Asim Azhar is obsessed with a Russian TikTok star Hasbulla

Advertisement

Pakistani music sensation Asim Azhar has found his latest obsession with a Russian Tiktoker Hasbulla who has taken the internet by storm in the past couple of months.

Hasbulla Magomedov is a viral TikTok celebrity. The 19-year-old, was born with dwarfism and is known for his childlike appearance and cute videos. Hasbulla is the most recent worldwide star to join The Hour Group, an Australian organization that organizes motivational speaking events.

Recently, Asim Azhar shared Hasbulla’s video with the caption, “Why am I obsessed with Hasbulla.”

Have a look:

Advertisement

Hasbulla rose to prominence in late 2020 after posting videos of himself undertaking risky exploits and pranks on Instagram and TikTok.

Magomedov has gained a large internet following thanks to his distinct appearance and assertive demeanor. On TikTok, he now has 4.6 billion views and 2.6 million Instagram followers. He has also gained famed by challenging MMA superstar Connor McGregor to fights.

Also Read

Belal Muhammad receives a punch from Hasbulla
Belal Muhammad receives a punch from Hasbulla

Belal Muhammad receives a punch from Hasbulla. Muhammad faked wounded when Hasbulla...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
IHC seeks Interior Ministry’s reply in Islamabad LG elections case
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Shah Rukh Khan said he will ‘never retire’ from acting
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Why a key character must die in phase 5 of the MCU
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan talks about the most difficult scene in Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Shah Rukh Khan reveals his kids thought everyone works on TV
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help is facing threats
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story