Asin posts photos of daughter Arin putting on makeup 

Asin shared a series of photos of her daughter Arin and husband Rahul Sharma, who helped start the company Micromax, on her Instagram Stories. In the throwback pictures, which were taken last year, Arin can be seen putting makeup on her father’s face while he smiles at the camera. Last month, Rahul and Asin’s daughter turned 5.

In the first picture, Arin was getting ready to put makeup on her dad’s face. Asin wrote, “Throwback to a year ago when one of our friends gifted her (Arin) something we had kept her away from!” In another picture, Arin put makeup on her dad, including eye shadow. Asin called her dad a “reluctant volunteer.” Asin posted a collage of photos of the makeup session with her father and daughter and wrote, “A four-year-old makeup artist at work.”

