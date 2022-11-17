Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asin posts photos of daughter Arin putting on makeup 

Asin posts photos of daughter Arin putting on makeup 

Articles
Advertisement
Asin posts photos of daughter Arin putting on makeup 

Asin posts photos of daughter Arin putting on makeup 

Advertisement
  • Asin took to Instagram Stories to share a series of photos.
  • Rahul and Asin’s daughter turned 5 last month.
  • In the first photo, Arin was seen getting ready to put makeup on her dad’s face.
Advertisement

Asin shared a series of photos of her daughter Arin and husband Rahul Sharma, who helped start the company Micromax, on her Instagram Stories. In the throwback pictures, which were taken last year, Arin can be seen putting makeup on her father’s face while he smiles at the camera. Last month, Rahul and Asin’s daughter turned 5.

In the first picture, Arin was getting ready to put makeup on her dad’s face.  Asin wrote, “Throwback to a year ago when one of our friends gifted her (Arin) something we had kept her away from!” In another picture, Arin put makeup on her dad, including eye shadow. Asin called her dad a “reluctant volunteer.” Asin posted a collage of photos of the makeup session with her father and daughter and wrote, “A four-year-old makeup artist at work.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Kunal Kemmu’s first day directing, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu says “action”
Kunal Kemmu’s first day directing, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu says “action”

Soha Ali Khan wished husband Kunal Kemmu luck on his first day...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Bipasha Basu wishes her husband Karan Singh Grover a happy birthday
Bipasha Basu wishes her husband Karan Singh Grover a happy birthday
Shehnaaz Gill discusses the paparazzi culture and how they supported her 
Shehnaaz Gill discusses the paparazzi culture and how they supported her 
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Prince William tributes to 'legend' John Motson
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Nicola Peltz flaunts her 'baby bump' as pregnancy rumors sparked
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Hareem Farooq's recent pictures take internet by storm
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
Princess Charlotte's classmates given her unusual nickname
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story