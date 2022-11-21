At the 2022 AMA, Kim Petras looked chic on the red carpet

On the red carpet, Kim Petras was undoubtedly the baddest.

On the red carpet, Kim Petras was undoubtedly the baddest.

For the American Music Awards 2022 on November 20, the pop artist went all out in terms of attire. The 30-year-old channelled her inner Britney Spears when attending the awards event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with her strapless denim dress and coordinating handbag.

Kim’s Blumarine creation, which was just off the spring/summer 2023 runway, had a dramatic fishtail skirt that fanning out on the red carpet and a bustier-like neckline with gold-studded embellishments. The “Unholy” singer also didn’t lose a beat when it came to accessorising, adorning the denim dress with a wide belt, a huge cross necklace dripping in jewels, and a carefree air of glam.

The German star appeared to have been inspired by Britney Spears’ classic denim dress from the 2001 American Music Awards. At the time, Britney turned heads with a strapless patchwork dress by Kurt and Bart, which she accessorised with a silver belt, bedazzled denim handbag, and diamond-encrusted choker.

Britney paired up with her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, who was dressed in a denim blazer, matching slacks, shirt, and cowboy hat, to make the red carpet event even more memorable.

“It was kind of like their prom,” Steven Gerstein, who created Justin’s 2001 AMAs outfit, told Jezebel about their coordination. “They had an idea, and we did what they wanted as opposed to the other way around. The rest is history.”

While Kim added her own flair to Britney’s iconic outfit, it’s obvious that Y2K fashion served as her inspiration. Recently, she has begun wearing crisscross halter tops with miniskirts that are reminiscent of Christina Aguilera’s early 2000s look.

Knowing that the “The Baddest” singer will likely perform at the 2022 American Music Awards, it won’t be long until she dons yet another eye-catching look for the occasion.

