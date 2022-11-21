Aubrey Plaza expresses desire to host next Oscars

Aubrey Plaza has voiced her intention to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host of the next Oscars.

Aubrey is currently filming the latest epic by Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis.

She stars alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, and Dustin Hoffman.

Aubrey Plaza, star of The White Lotus, has voiced her intention to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host of the next Oscars.

On November 19, Aubrey told the media: “I’m really good at hosting, In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn’t go for it. They already got what’s his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year.”

Since Aubrey is known for her practical pranks, she was asked whether she was serious about her decision during the interview. She then responded, “Of course.”

The 38-year-old actress elaborated “No political bulls–t, Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I’m the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that.”

