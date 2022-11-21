Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Aubrey Plaza expresses desire to host next Oscars

Aubrey Plaza expresses desire to host next Oscars

Articles
Advertisement
Aubrey Plaza expresses desire to host next Oscars

Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman in steamy ‘SNL’ Promo

Advertisement
  • Aubrey Plaza has voiced her intention to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host of the next Oscars.
  • Aubrey is currently filming the latest epic by Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis.
  • She stars alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, and Dustin Hoffman.
Advertisement

Aubrey Plaza, star of The White Lotus, has voiced her intention to replace Jimmy Kimmel as host of the next Oscars.

On November 19, Aubrey told the media: “I’m really good at hosting, In fact, I pitched myself for the Academy Awards, but they didn’t go for it. They already got what’s his name, Jimmy Kimmel? Maybe for next year.”

Since Aubrey is known for her practical pranks, she was asked whether she was serious about her decision during the interview. She then responded, “Of course.”

The 38-year-old actress elaborated “No political bulls–t, Just good old-fashioned honoring films and the magic of movies. You know, I’m the Billy Crystal of this generation, and everybody tells me that.”

Aubrey is presently filming the latest epic by Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis, alongside Adam Driver, Shia LaBeouf, and Dustin Hoffman.

Also Read

Aubrey Plaza will join upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos
Aubrey Plaza will join upcoming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Aubrey Plaza has joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story